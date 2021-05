The event will feature a performance by Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart as well as a live auction.

MIDLAND, Texas — Basin PBS is hosting a special Main Street Live from 6 to 11 p.m. on May 6.

Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart will be performing at the stage in front of Basin PBS.

General Admission tickets will be available at the door. These tickets do not include food or drink, and no outside coolers are permitted.

The event will also feature a live auction including a Bob Callendar canvas print and more.