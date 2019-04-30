AUSTIN, Texas — The wait is over!

The Austin City Limits Festival released its 2019 lineup Tuesday and it does not disappoint.

Guns N' Roses, Cardi B, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves are just some of the headliners set to take the stage at the festival. For a look at the full lineup, click here.

Festival organizers had been sharing "Magic Eye" puzzles online, hinting at who's taking over Zilker Park this October before they announced the full lineup.

The 2018 ACL Fest brought in more than $264 million to Austin's economy. That's $10 million more compared to the 2017 ACL Festival.

Some of the other major performers include The Cure, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Robyn, Lizzo and more.

The festival will be from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon.

