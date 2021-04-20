Art Against Assault event encouraging conversation, change surrounding sexual assault

All artists are asked to submit pieces of all kinds, including paintings, songs, poetry and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas is teaming up with Odessa Arts and Cactus house for a community art show to raise awareness and support survivors during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

All artists from the community, professional and amateur, are encouraged to submit pieces to help promote consent, create conversation and demand change concerning sexual assault.

All mediums are accepted, including photography, music, poetry, sculptures and more. The only requirement is that the work be on theme.

Artists may also choose stay anonymous if they would like.

All submissions are due by April 23, and the showcase will run from 7 to 10 p.m. on April 30.

Snacks will be on hand and the venue is BYOB, with adult beverages welcome.