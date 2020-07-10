Alternative MC holding 'Ride Free of Abuse'

Proceeds from the ride will benefit survivors of domestic violence.

ODESSA, Texas — The Alternative Motorcycle Club of Odessa will be holding its fourth annual Ride Free of Abuse.

The event is a motorcycle and car ride to help raise awareness for domestic abuse.

Vehicles will begin lining up at 9 a.m. on October 24 at Ruhnke's Xtreme Cycles and the ride will start at 11 a.m.

The ride will wrap up at the corner of 81st and Erron.

Those interested in participating in the ride can pay $10 per bike or automobile and $5 per passenger.

They will also be holding a jewelry raffle and a 50/50 raffle.