The 7th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day to be held on Sept. 23

MIDLAND, Texas — If you are looking for something fun to do on Saturday, Sept. 23, Back the Red and Blue in the 432 and Cash for Causes Midland are hosting the 7th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day event.

Both hostesses will get help from the American Legion Legionnaires, as the event will be held at the American Legion.

The event is open to the public and includes live music, a bake sale, a gift basket raffle and food.

The 7th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day is having a few new events. It will have a People's Choice Car Show, Kid's Chili Cook Off, a wing eating competition and a possible "First Responders Olympics".