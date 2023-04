The event continues tonight at 8 p.m. if the family wants a night of fun!

Example video title will go here for this video

CRANE, Texas — The rodeo is back in the Basin! In Crane, the Sandhills Rodeo kicked off last night at the Crane County Rodeo Arena.

This is the fifth annual rodeo in Crane! It's a great small town rodeo with a clown act, events for the children and some good overall rodeo fun!