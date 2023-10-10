The 3rd annual West Texas Professional Women's Symposium starts Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas — Wednesday marks the Midland Chamber's 3rd annual West Texas Professional Women's Symposium.
The two-day event gives women the chance to network and learn about different businesses in the area.
Whether it's home life, exploring careers or retiring, the event gives women the skills they're looking for.
"I think it [is] so exciting that there's so many people that moved to Midland that maybe don't know where to go to meet other [Midlanders] and maybe in the same job industry," Midland Chamber Treasurer Melissa Wicker said. "So this gives everyone a chance to get out and mingle and join in different specialty groups to see what may be important in your life or stage of life."
The event kicks off Wednesday night.
There will be a dinner with Actress and Comedian Vicky Lawrence, who used to be on the Carol Burnet Show. Lawrence will be a guest speaker at the event.
You can get tickets at midlandtxchamber.com.