Do you love to draw? Do you find fun in using chalk on the sidewalk?

TEXAS, USA — Do you love to draw? Do you find fun in using chalk on the sidewalk?

Take your skills of drawing to the next level at the virtual Chalk Art Festival.

At this festival, you will have the chance to meet other artists who are in love with drawing just as much as you are.

This fun and unique festival is for anyone who loves drawing and is wanting to show off their artistic beauty.