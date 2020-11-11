Ellen Noel Art Museum receives accreditation from American Alliance of Museums

Out of around 33,000 museums in America, only 1,070 have achieved this status and only 49 of those are in Texas.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum has received accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

This is the highest national recognition afforded to museums across the United States.

All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain their status.

Achieving accreditation involves a year of self-study followed by a visit by a team of peer-reviewers.



The Ellen Noel initially achieved accreditation in 2005. Since this achievement, the museum has been recognized as an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and was the first organization in Odessa to open a Free Little Library.

According to a press release from the Ellen Noel, out of around 33,000 museums in America, only 1,070 have achieved this status and only 49 of those are in Texas.

“Participation in the accreditation process demonstrates that the Ellen Noël Art Museum is publicly committed to upholding the museum’s high professional standards for education, public service, and collections care” Alliance president and CEO Laura L. Lott said.