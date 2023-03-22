Downtown Odessa looking to continue growth behind new leadership

With about 14 years of experience working for the City of Odessa, Elizabeth Prieto is excited for her new role as the executive director of Downtown Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — As the City of Odessa continues to work on improving the downtown area, Downtown Odessa, Inc. has recently gone through some changes in leadership.

While they continue to search for a new events coordinator, Elizabeth Prieto has taken over as executive director.

Prieto brings to her new role passion, excitement and about 14 years of experience working for the city.

As a native of West Texas, and now an Odessan for over 20 years, this is home for Prieto, and she wants to be a part of its growth.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvements along where the parks have been improved, the streets, things like that, but what I'm really excited about right now is helping Downtown Odessa grow," said Prieto.

As Prieto continues to transition into her new role, she has learned a lot while trying to manage that job and also the still-vacant events coordinator position.

Having plenty of experience working for the city, Prieto believes her strong relationships with other city departments will only help her in this role.

“Well, I’m really comfortable with the city," said Prieto. "I love this organization. It’s where I want to be and it’s where I hope to be for many years. So, I feel very confident in this organization and the people that I’ve worked with over the years, so I feel like when I need to do something I can reach out and there’s always someone there willing to help me.”

About six weeks into this fresh opportunity, Prieto has a vision for the downtown space that would bring added energy and revenue.

“I want to see more businesses come down," said Prieto. "I want to see more restaurants, more night life. We want to see people downtown walking, shopping, eating, and we just want it to grow for everybody so that people do not feel like they have to go out of town to have entertainment in their lives, to eat something different, so that’s really important.”

Downtown Odessa is set to gain a new destination with the opening of Patrick Clay’s Icon Sports Tavern on Friday.

“Oh it’s so wonderful!," said Prieto. "I’m so excited! It’s the fruit of our labors from this department. You can see it happening from where they purchased it to where they developed it, and then in a couple of days we’re going to have that grand opening, so it’s really exciting.”

The next event for Downtown Odessa is the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt from April 4th-6th, where candy-filled eggs will be up for grabs with some prizes involved as well.