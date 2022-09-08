Sept. 8 marks Disney+ Day—here's what subscribers can expect

As for what's coming to the streaming site this year, Disney has already confirmed a lot: from movies, TV shows, and subscription deals.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Disney+ Day is an online event dedicated to promoting Disney's streaming service. The day typically features new releases, trailers, deals, and special announcements on the website.

This year's event is held on Sept. 8, just one day before the D23 Expo, an in-person convention for Disney fans in Anaheim, Calif. The first Disney+ Day was held on the two-year anniversary of the streaming site in Nov. 2021.

As for what's coming to the streaming site this year, Disney has already confirmed a lot.

Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks is launching on the site, as well as the streaming premier of Thor: Love and Thunder. A sing-along version of Frozen and Frozen 2 will debut as well, along with new animated shorts.

Here is a full list of movies and shows premiering on Sept. 8:

Cars on the Road

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

Growing Up

Thor: Love and Thunder

Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

Pinocchio (2022)

Remembering

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club

Tierra Incógnita

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.) 🥳➕



Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 22, 2022

New content isn't the only perk of the day either. New and eligible Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of service for $1.99 on the special day. That's $6 off the regular price.

We’re kicking off our #DisneyPlusDay party a little early! 🎉➕



Starting TONIGHT at 9pm PT / 12am ET, you can get 1 month of #DisneyPlus for only $1.99 through September 19. pic.twitter.com/AE6HJxvLNK — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 7, 2022

The promotion will officially begin at 12 a.m. on Sept. 8 and will run through 2:59 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Subscribers can also cash in on deals outside the streaming service. From cruise deals to Disney World promotions, there's certainly plenty to choose from.

Disney has also announced plans to offer holiday promotions for subscribers looking to book trips at a Walt Disney World Resort. Details can be found here.