TEXAS, USA — Do you love Harry Potter?

Have you always wanted to know where it all began for Harry Potter and his friends?

Well, you can finally explore the history and where it all started online with the British Library's Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

In the exhibit, you will get to see the early sketchings of, Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling as well as learn how to study like a wizard.

You will also have the opportunity to read articles about Harry Potter and how he came to be.

The fictional story of how a young boy became a wizard is endless with the timeless history at the British Library.

If you are interested in learning about the magical world of Harry Potter, click here for more information.