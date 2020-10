From Oct. 6-11, first responders can show their employee ID to redeem the offer.

TEXAS, USA — Cinergy Entertainment is offering free movies to honor first responders.

Firefighters, EMTs, police and more can visit their local Cinergy theater to redeem the offer.

All they have to do is show their employee ID during the week of Oct. 6-11.

The offer is valid for one free ticket per person.