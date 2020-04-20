TEXAS, USA — If watching television and doing virtual tours have run its course with things to do, then taking on a new challenge in your day has just become a little more interesting.

Legoland is offering a challenge every Wednesday in April for those who love to build things.

Videos will be posted to challenge the lovers of building things and after building their own lego themes, the unique creative builders will have the chance to share their themes with the creators at Legoland.

If you are interested in taking part in this month-long creative event, click here.