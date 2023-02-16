x
Basin Theatre Works to present 'Greater Tuna'

The show features the story of the third-smallest town in Texas.
Credit: Basin Theatre Works

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works in Odessa will be presenting "Greater Tuna".

The show features the story of the third-smallest town in Texas. All roles are played by two actors, making for a fun and wacky show.

Shows will run Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under and seniors 60 and older.

For more information about the show or to purchase tickets you can click or tap here.

