Advisories

heat

Andrews, TX NMZ028-029-033-034-TXZ045>048-050>053-057>063-067>070-074-075-

079>082-221030-

/O.CON.KMAF.HT.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-180723T0000Z/

Eddy County Plains-Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-

Southern Lea County-Gaines-Dawson-Borden-Scurry-Andrews-Martin-

Howard-Mitchell-Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ector-Midland-

Glasscock-Ward-Crane-Upton-Reagan-Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Pecos-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-Big Bend Area-Terrell-

Including the cities of Artesia, Carlsbad, Carlsbad Caverns NP,

Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail,

Snyder, Andrews, Stanton, Big Spring, Colorado City, Van Horn,

Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Monahans,

Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Big Lake, Alpine, Fort Davis,

Fort Stockton, Presidio, Marfa, Big Bend NP, Marathon, Dryden,

and Sanderson

135 PM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018 /1235 PM MDT Sat Jul 21 2018/



...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/

SUNDAY...



* TEMPERATURE...95 to 100 in the lower elevations of Davis

Mountains, 100 to 108 degrees across southeast New Mexico and

the Permian Basin with temperatures over 110 degrees along the

Rio Grande.



* IMPACTS...An extended period of hot temperatures is expected

and will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses

are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an

air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun as much as possible,

and check on relatives and neighbors.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors. NEVER leave children or pets in a closed vehicle as

temperatures inside can reach 140 degrees or more in a short

period of time. Ensure outdoor pets have plenty of water and

shade.



Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.



To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency, call 9 1 1.



&&



$$





Crockett, TX TXZ076>078-221200-

/O.CON.KSJT.EH.W.0001.180722T1200Z-180724T0100Z/

/O.CON.KSJT.HT.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-180722T1200Z/

Crockett-Schleicher-Sutton-

Including the cities of OZONA, ELDORADO, and SONORA

700 PM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018



...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...



* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures reaching 106 or 107

Sunday and Monday afternoons.



* IMPACTS...These unusually high temperatures will increase the

risk for heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight, loose-fitting, clothing when possible,

and drink plenty of water.



To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Move anyone overcome

by heat to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency, call 9 1 1.



Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.



&&



$$





