NMZ028-029-033-034-TXZ045>048-050>053-057>063-067>070-074-075-
079>082-221030-
/O.CON.KMAF.HT.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-180723T0000Z/
Eddy County Plains-Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-
Southern Lea County-Gaines-Dawson-Borden-Scurry-Andrews-Martin-
Howard-Mitchell-Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ector-Midland-
Glasscock-Ward-Crane-Upton-Reagan-Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Pecos-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-Big Bend Area-Terrell-
Including the cities of Artesia, Carlsbad, Carlsbad Caverns NP,
Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail,
Snyder, Andrews, Stanton, Big Spring, Colorado City, Van Horn,
Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Monahans,
Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Big Lake, Alpine, Fort Davis,
Fort Stockton, Presidio, Marfa, Big Bend NP, Marathon, Dryden,
and Sanderson
135 PM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018 /1235 PM MDT Sat Jul 21 2018/
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/
SUNDAY...
* TEMPERATURE...95 to 100 in the lower elevations of Davis
Mountains, 100 to 108 degrees across southeast New Mexico and
the Permian Basin with temperatures over 110 degrees along the
Rio Grande.
* IMPACTS...An extended period of hot temperatures is expected
and will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses
are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an
air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun as much as possible,
and check on relatives and neighbors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. NEVER leave children or pets in a closed vehicle as
temperatures inside can reach 140 degrees or more in a short
period of time. Ensure outdoor pets have plenty of water and
shade.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
&&
$$
TXZ076>078-221200-
/O.CON.KSJT.EH.W.0001.180722T1200Z-180724T0100Z/
/O.CON.KSJT.HT.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-180722T1200Z/
Crockett-Schleicher-Sutton-
Including the cities of OZONA, ELDORADO, and SONORA
700 PM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM CDT MONDAY...
* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures reaching 106 or 107
Sunday and Monday afternoons.
* IMPACTS...These unusually high temperatures will increase the
risk for heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight, loose-fitting, clothing when possible,
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Move anyone overcome
by heat to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
$$
