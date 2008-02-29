Victor Lopez

vlopez@kwes.com

4 p.m. Anchor

Victor joined the NewsWest 9 news team as a reporter in 2007 and earned his spot on the anchor desk in 2011.

His work as a reporter has been recognized by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters and he is proud to be a part of "Best Morning Show" for 2011, as voted by TAPB.

Some of Victor's favorite pieces include, his week-long coverage of The Rockhouse Fire, in Fort Davis, in April, 2011 and then, follow-up coverage, one year later, in 2012. He also loves to go out with law enforcement on ride-alongs and watch them take down the bad guys.

Victor is a native West Texan, born in Lamesa, raised in Welch and graduated with honors from Dawson High School. He was the recipient of the "Don and Sybil Harrington Honor Scholarship" at WTSU in Canyon, now known as WTAMU. He also does some acting and guest directing, when time allows.

Victor also recently moved to Midland from Odessa after living in Odessa for the last 21 years.

If you've got a tale you want to tell or you just want to say hello, drop him a line at vlopez@kwes.com.