6 & 10 p.m. Anchor
Crystal Crews is from North Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Journalism Degree.
While in Austin, she worked at the Texas House of Representatives, before getting her first television job in Laredo.
Crystal joined the NewsWest 9 team as a weekend anchor and reporter, before being promoted to the evening newscasts.
CONTACT
Mail:
c/o KWES-TV, NewsWest 9
P.O. Box 60150
Midland, TX 79711
Telephone:
(432) 567-9991
11320 West County Rd. 127
Midland, Texas, 79711
(432) 567-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.