ccrews@kwes.com

6 & 10 p.m. Anchor

Crystal Crews is from North Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Journalism Degree.

While in Austin, she worked at the Texas House of Representatives, before getting her first television job in Laredo.

Crystal joined the NewsWest 9 team as a weekend anchor and reporter, before being promoted to the evening newscasts.

CONTACT

Mail:

c/o KWES-TV, NewsWest 9

P.O. Box 60150

Midland, TX 79711

Telephone:

(432) 567-9991