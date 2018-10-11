Two people arrested after Pecos County Deputy finds 2 kilos of cocaine in truck

PECOS, TX (KWES) - Two people were arrested after a Pecos County Deputy found two kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday.
Monica Moreno, 20, and Ruben Navarro, 24, from San Antonio were speeding in a white, 2015 Ford F-150 Eastbound on I-10. when the deputy pulled them over.
The Deputy requested consent to search the vehicle, Moreno granted her consent. The deputy then found two kilos of cocaine in the vehicle.
The deputy also ran checks on both individuals and found Navarro is in the United States illegally and was detained at the request of Border Patrol.
Navarro and Moreno have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
