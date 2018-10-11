West Texas quarterback catches waves with unique hobby

"I've always loved the water. Every time I'd get an opportunity to go to the pool or something like that in Midland I've always fell in love with it. I guess one time I went down with my family to San Diego and you'd see all these guys on the beach hitting waves and stuff, so I wanted to try it. So, we went and rented some boards and I went out there and first try got out there on the board. I just fell in love with it," said Somers.