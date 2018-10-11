ECISD searching for a new director of athletics

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - ECISD's director of Athletics, Nancy Surber, has been reassigned to the role of an assistant principal at Ector College Prep Success Academy.
Surber served as the district's athletic director since September of 2015, when she left Midland ISD. She was also an AD in Midland.
In June, Surber was named a finalist for the then open Executive Director of Athletics position.
The role of the Executive AD was given to Bruce McCrary. ECISD has not named Surber's replacement at this time.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved.