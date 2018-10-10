Odessa College Music Masters Series presents PEAR DUO

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa College presents PEAR DUO for its annual Music Masters Series at the Globe Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15.
PEAR DUO is a piano/vocal duo project from Curtis Brengle and Julie Ragins who have worked recorded, and toured for the last 25 years with some of the great household names in music including The Moody Blues, Sheena Easton, American Idol, Engelbert Humperdinck, Sergio Mendes, the Pointer Sisters, Ray Charles and more.
From Adele to Patsy Cline, Stevie Wonder to the great American Songbook, PEAR DUO puts a fresh new twist on songs that defined a generation.
The performance is free and open to the public.
