Permian Basin faces increasing fatal accidents

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - The number of fatal crashes involving commercial motor vehicles is growing and becoming a dangerous trend.
When you look at the Odessa District, the counties cover the greater part of the Permian Basin.
(Source: www.txdot.gov)
Looking at the rest of the population in Texas the Permian Basin only covers about 1.45% of the population in the state.
In 2016, 5% of crashes in Texas happened right here in the Permian Basin and as the years have gone on the crashes have just increased.
"In 2017, that went up to 10% and now in 2018 its over 15%," James Beauchamp, President of MORTAN said.
Breaking down the fatalities that have occurred here in the Odessa District, 36% of the drivers were found to be driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
"Driving under the influence in Company vehicles in large trucks is really concerning because normally those commercial vehicles are going to be your better more trained safer drivers," Beauchamp said.
40% was because people were not wearing safety belts.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.