4 people from Odessa missing in Junction flooding

JUNCTION, TX (KWES) - Four people from Odessa are missing following the flooding in Junction.
The names of three men and one woman have not yet been released. Although helicopter operations halted due to the weather, the search and rescue mission is still active.
Swift water boats currently patrolling downstream of the RV park to the Mason county line. The Texas Game Warden K9 team and unmanned drone are en route and will be used to search the river and its banks, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
RV park residents along the south llano river faced flooding Monday morning causing the unsafe conditions.
On Monday, the Texas Game Wardens and other state agencies were able to rescue 19 people using their boats and helicopter. They also helped 45 other people with life jackets.
A local woman faced the flooding by riding the river for more than 20 miles until coming out safely.
"She had rode that river, she's in her mid-fifties, gone out with no real injuries; she's bruised, she's scratched, but walked out on her own merit and has quite the story to tell," Rachel Kellner, Texas Game Warden, said.
The river has crested in Junction and waters should recede there, but the water is making its way down the river.
Texas Game Warden Rachel Kellner says the four people still missing are co-workers. Crews used swift-water boats to search a 35-mile (56-kilometer) stretch of river Tuesday. Kellner says Wednesday's search will also include dogs and drones.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.