U.S. Marshals release statement on incident at MCH

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Monday, a United States Marshals Service inmate, Andres Rios 26, of Midland, was hospitalized at Medical Center Hospital due to a failed suicide attempt.
Rios was being detained by the Ector County Correctional Center during the suicide attempt.
On Monday Rios assaulted, overpowered and disarmed one of two Ector County Correctional Center Officers posted at the hospital.
After gaining control of the Corrections Officer's firearm, Rios utilized the firearm to commit suicide.
Following standard operating procedures, the Texas Rangers and the Ector County Medical Examiner are handling the investigation.
