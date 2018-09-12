Former Martin Co. sheriff indicted on aggravated assault, family violence charges

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Former Martin County Sheriff John Woodward was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon October 26.
The District Attorney of Howard County said the indictment is second degree felony and carries a two to 20 year sentence and a $10,000 fine is convicted.
Woodward was also indicted on a family violence impede breathing/choking, a third degree felony with a two to 10 year sentence if convicted.
Woodward previously had warrants out of Martin County for aggravated assault of a family member.
According to the arrest affidavit, Woodward pointed a handgun at the victim, threatening to kill them while choking them.
He then slammed the victim's head into a gun safe while pushing and shoving them.
Woodward served as sheriff from 2009 until 2014. His bond has not been set at this time.
