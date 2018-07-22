Police: Human remains found in Huntsville

Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.
More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.
Midland County officials are searching for Erick Guevara Gonzalez, 41, after they say he escaped the Midland County Jail.
A tornado touched down Saturday night in central Lee County, on the southeast side of Opelika.
This year’s Rock the Desert festival will run from August 2 to August 4 and will include such notable performers as Switchfoot, Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North and Family Force 5.
