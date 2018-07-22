Police: Human remains found in Huntsville - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police: Human remains found in Huntsville

By Mason McGalliard, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Human remains were found in Huntsville on Sunday, according to police. 

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville police says that they were called to investigate possible human remains in an area off Pratt Avenue that had uncut grass since last year. 

A resident cutting grass reportedly found the remains. 

The identity of the remains is still being determined. Police say that they have no reason to believe foul play is involved at this time. 

