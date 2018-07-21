Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.
More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddling
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.
