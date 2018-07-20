'If they don't make it. Lord, take me, too': Survivor loses 9 relatives in duck boat tragedy speaks

A grandmother who died after a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake is being called a hero for saving her granddaughter’s life

Nine members of the Coleman family died in the boating accident on Table Rock Lake near Branson, ( Credit:KMOV)

The Coleman family posed for a photo before boarding a duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo. ( Credit: Coleman family)

Survivor Tia Coleman discussing the tragic moments as she was getting rescued after a tourist boat sank in Branson, Mo. ( Credit: CNN)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/CNN/AP) --

A survivor of the tourist boat tragedy that killed 17 people, including nine of her relatives speaks about the moments that led up to her rescue.

"I said, 'Lord just let me die, let me die, I can't keep drowning," survivor Tia Coleman said.

Coleman told WXIN-TV in Indianapolis that she and her nephew were among 11 relatives on a duck boat Thursday night on Table Rock Lake near Branson. A total of 17 people died after intense winds and waves capsized the vessel.

Coleman, one of 14 people who survived after the boat went under water, told KOLR that she was shouting but couldn't hear or see anyone else.

"And then I just let go and I started floating. And I was floating up to the top. I felt the water temperature raise to warm," she said. "And then I felt the temperature raise, I jumped up and I saw the big boat that sits out there," she said of spotting a riverboat that was docked nearby.

The Indiana woman remembers being in the icy cold water, thinking about her children and saying: "If they don't make it. Lord, take me, too. I don't need to be here.'"

Coleman details the traumatizing moments she spent underwater, worrying more about her children than herself. After struggling to reach the water's surface, Coleman was saved by people aboard a nearby boat.

"They pulled me and when they pulled me up to the boat, I didn't see any of my family," said Coleman.

The sheriff's office listed nine members from the Coleman family who lost their lives Thursday. The list included four children, the youngest just 1.

They were Angela, 45; Arya, 1; Belinda, 69; Ervin, 76; Evan, 7; Glenn, 40; Horace, 70; Maxwell, 2; and Reece, 9.

Coleman and her nephew were the only survivors out of their 11 family members who were aboard the boat.

The family were on an annual family trip Thursday. She says her 9-year-old autistic son Reece loved the water and her family took the Ride the Ducks tour because it was something he'd enjoy doing. Coleman says Reece was "the happiest, sweetest boy" and made every day worth living.

Ticket mix-up put family on ill-fated Missouri tourist boat

Coleman spoke through tears Saturday at a hospital where she's recovering in Branson.

"I miss them, I miss them." said Coleman, "I don't know how I'm going to do it."

Returning to an empty home was one of the difficulties she's faced these past few days.

"It's always been filled with little feet and laughter," said Coleman.

Duck boat changed route on day of tragedy, Missouri attorney general says

When asked whether or not anyone was wearing a life jacket, Coleman shares the words she remembers the boat's captain told them .

"He said I'm going to show you where they are, but you won't need them, there's no need to worry. So, we didn't grab them," she said. "If I was able to get a life jacket I could've saved my babies because they could've floated to the top and somebody could've grabbed them...but I wasn't able to do that."

Speaking to CNN on Friday afternoon, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said, "I had a chance to talk to her (Tia Coleman), and it's difficult to find the right words to say other than (our) thoughts and prayers are with her."

Gary and Carolyn Coleman of Riverdale, Georgia, told CNN affiliate WSB that their loved ones were on an annual family trip and that all the victims lived in Indianapolis.

"I'm just lost," Gary Coleman told WSB. "I don't know. I can't place it. I can't imagine it. We've had a death in the family. One or two, (but) not a whole family at one time."

Coleman says only time will tell if she's happy she survived this tragedy but believes there must be a reason.

"God must have something for me because there's no way I should be here," said Coleman.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Coleman family.

