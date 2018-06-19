Victim identified in early morning fatal train accident

Odessa police were on the scene of a fatal train accident that happened early Tuesday morning.

The police responded to the are of 1st and Crane at approximately 2:34 a.m.

Ryan Alan Theesfield, 18, was struck and killed by a Union Pacific Train while he was walking across the train tracks.

The train has already left the scene and the scene has since been cleared.

No foul play is suspected at this time but the investigation is still ongoing.

We'll keep you up to date as more details become available.

