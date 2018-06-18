The Right At School Job Fair will provide opportunities for college students, retired teachers, moms of school-aged students, or anyone with a passion to help children grow, develop character, and learn.

When: Mon, Jun 25, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Where: Midland College, 3600 N Garfield St, Midland, TX 79705

Right At School will begin interviewing for Program Directors and Educators at the upcoming job fair at Midland College, Carrasco Room.

Please apply online and/or bring your resume.

You can RSVP for this job fair right here.

For more information message Shirley or call 432-557-3963.

