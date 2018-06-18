Midland, Odessa Bubba's 33 to donate to Homes for Our Troops

In July, Bubba’s 33 in Midland and Odessa will partner with Homes for Our Troops for their Buy a Burger, Help a Hero fundraiser.

For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1 to Homes for Our Troops.

“As we celebrate our nation’s independence, it’s only fitting to salute our local heroes,” said Regional Marketing Director Kirsten Smith.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

The Patriot Burger includes a Bourbon-infused BBQ burger, a signature beef and bacon patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise.

Guests can also register to win a free burger every week for a year in July.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.