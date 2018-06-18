Midland, Odessa Bubba's 33 to donate to Homes for Our Troops

Monday marks the tenth day Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been on lock-down.
In July, Bubba’s 33 in Midland and Odessa will partner with Homes for Our Troops for their Buy a Burger, Help a Hero fundraiser.
Odessa College assistant baseball coach Logan Parker is having some fun in Omaha watching his three of his former Wranglers live out their dream of playing in the College World Series.
History was made for Texas Tech baseball as their late night win marked the first time the Red Raiders ever won their College World Series opener and this was their second victory in Omaha in school history.
