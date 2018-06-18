Odessa College Coach supporting his former Wranglers in Omaha - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa College Coach supporting his former Wranglers in Omaha

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter/ Digital Content Producer
Odessa College assistant baseball coach Logan Parker is having some fun in Omaha watching his three of his former Wranglers live out their dream of playing in the College World Series.

He shared a video on Twitter showing how proud he is of his former players. Matteo Bocchi and Masen Hibbeler are playing at the University of Texas while Connor Queen is a Red Raider at Texas Tech.

