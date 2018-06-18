Texas Tech baseball makes school history with College World Series opening win

History was made for Texas Tech baseball as their late night win marked the first time the Red Raiders ever won their College World Series opener and this was their second victory in Omaha in school history.

Texas Tech's defense and pitching were key points in their victory over number one ranked Florida. The Red Raiders took the lead in the fifth inning and never looked back staying confident and focused.

"I think all the hard work we put in these past few years got us back to this point in Omaha and winning the first game is a huge step for this program. It's an awesome feeling," said senior Dylan Dusek.

The Red Raiders will take on Arkansas Tuesday June 19 at 6 p.m.

