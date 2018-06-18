Midland I.S.D. counselor to aid in charting students’ success after high school

Midland Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) counselor, Angela Verner, has been selected to serve as a Fellow for the Texas OnCourse Leader Fellows Program.

Verner was one of 21 leaders selected out of 200 applicants to serve a two-year term to represent Region 18.

Texas OnCourse is a comprehensive statewide college and career planning initiative developed in 2015 by The University of Texas at Austin.

As a Fellow, Verner will serve as in-person and virtual resources for her colleagues around the state ensuring students, families and educators have the tools and information they need to help students chart a course to success after high school.

“(Verner) will be a tremendous asset in promoting college and career readiness for Texas schools, counselors, parents and students,” said Patrick Jones, Chief Academic Officer for Midland I.S.D. “We are so proud to have Mrs. Verner as part of our Midland ISD family.”

Verner has been with Midland I.S.D. for two years as the CTE counselor. Prior to that, she worked in education for 17 years.

“I’m so blessed to work at Midland I.S.D. as the district’s CTE counselor,” said Angela Verner. “It is my passion to help students find their interests and pursue their dreams. The opportunity to serve as a Fellow and represent Region 18 is truly an honor.”

For more information on Texas OnCourse, click here.

