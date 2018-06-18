Dangerous drive caught on camera in Midland

Salvador Valdez-Villanueva, 22, was arrested on June 18 after a series of car accidents in Midland.

Police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol and the prescription drug Xanax.

Video from a NewsWest9 viewer captured part of Valdez's reckless ride through Midland along Loop 250 where he sped past several cars and then rear-ended one unsuspecting driver.

Moments later, Valdez was recorded taking the Midkiff exit and then hopping a curb and speeding through a grocery store parking lot.

Police said, after those incidents, Valdez drove into a neighborhood and hit two more cars, eventually flipping his vehicle.

That's where officers caught up with the suspect who they say was clearly under the influence and in possession of 28 Xanax pills.

Officers said they arrested Valdez and took him to the Midland County detention center.

He now faces a list of charges including:

Driving while intoxicated

2x Accidents causing damage

Possession of a dangerous drug

Bringing a substance item into a detention center

There were no serious injuries reported in the accidents allegedly caused by Valdez.

