Big Bend National Park reduces fire danger, lifts restrictions

Big Bend National Park’s fire danger has been reduced to moderate due to rains this past week.

This reduction has also caused park managers to remove some restrictions: Juniper Flats, Boulder Meadows and Pinnacles backpacking sites are open for camping and the ban on charcoal fires and smoking in the Chisos Campground has been lifted.

Despite the lifted restrictions, park visitors should still be wary to prevent human caused wildfires.

Park regulations prohibiting ground fires, wood fires and smoking on trails in the Chisos Mountains are still in place.

