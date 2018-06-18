Odessa man arrested in connection with shooting investigation

Odessa police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting investigation in Northwest Odessa.

Francisco Javier Ramos, 26, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. on June 15. He has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon “2nd Degree Felony” and Possession of Cocaine “3rd Degree Felony”.

Police originally responded to the 200 block of Ellis in response to shots being fired at 8:40 p.m. on June 13. A male subject driving a black Chevrolet reportedly drove down Ellis and fired several rounds at two people standing outside before fleeing the scene.

At 10:09 p.m. on June 14 police again responded to the 200 block of Ellis in reference to a drive by shooting. A male subject driving a vehicle described the same as the first reportedly shot up several residences before fleeing.

No injuries were reported at either of the shootings although multiple bullet holes were found in parked vehicles.

Investigation identified Ramos as the subject and OPD obtained two warrants for his arrest. Police located Ramos, who was found to be in possession of cocaine, on June 15 in the 1700 block of West 2nd Street.

Ramos was charged and arrested and transported to the ECLEC. The investigation is still ongoing.

