6 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Odessa

A three-vehicle crash in Odessa resulted in six people being transported to the hospital late Sunday night.

Odessa police responded to reports of a major crash at 10:17 p.m. at 16th and Muskingum.

Alexander Juarez, 18, was traveling northbound on Muskingum with two other passengers when he reportedly ran a stop sign.

Juarez struck a green 2015 Jeep Wrangler which contained only the driver before striking a black 2002 Dodge Ram which held the driver and a passenger. Both the Jeep Wrangler and the Dodge Ram were traveling on 16th Street.

Juarez was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury. The other five involved in the crash were also taken to MCH but had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

