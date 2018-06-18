6 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Odessa

A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses.
A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses.
The man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon “2nd Degree Felony” and Possession of Cocaine “3rd Degree Felony”.
The man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon “2nd Degree Felony” and Possession of Cocaine “3rd Degree Felony”.
One man was transported to MCH with serious bodily injuries following the three-vehicle crash.
One man was transported to MCH with serious bodily injuries following the three-vehicle crash.
Investigation revealed that the man failed to control his speed and lost control of his motorcycle, then proceeded to leave the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Investigation revealed that the man failed to control his speed and lost control of his motorcycle, then proceeded to leave the roadway and struck a guardrail.
This work is part of the project meant to rehab BI-20 running between Odessa and Midland.
This work is part of the project meant to rehab BI-20 running between Odessa and Midland.