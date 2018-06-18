Louisiana man dead after motorcycle crash in southeast Odessa

Odessa Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred around 3:54 a.m. on Monday.

Chad Wilson, 41, or Louisiana was reportedly operating a black 1998 Honda motorcycle and traveling westbound in the 1100 block of East IH-20.

Investigation revealed that the man failed to control his speed and lost control of his motorcycle. He proceeded to leave the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

