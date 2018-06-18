TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of East Loop 338 temporarily closed starting Monday

TxDOT has announced that contractors will be working portions of East Loop 338 starting Monday.

The affected portion will be from BI-20 to I-20.

This work is part of the project to rehab BI-20 between Odessa and Midland.

Those driving the route should expect temporary one-lane closures throughout the week.

