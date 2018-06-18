TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of East Loop 338 temporarily closed star - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of East Loop 338 temporarily closed starting Monday

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

TxDOT has announced that contractors will be working portions of East Loop 338 starting Monday.

The affected portion will be from BI-20 to I-20.

This work is part of the project to rehab BI-20 between Odessa and Midland.

Those driving the route should expect temporary one-lane closures throughout the week.

