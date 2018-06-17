Third construction project to begin for Hwy 285 in Reeves County

The third project on the Hwy 285 construction in Reeves County is to begin the week of June 18.

This project will start at RM 652 in Orla and end at the New Mexico state line, approximately 13 miles.

The goals of the project are to add passing lanes throughout the area, improve key county road intersections to provide turning lanes and rehabilitate the road.

Speed limit reductions of 10 miles per hour from existing limits are expected. Width restrictions of 11 feet will be placed in the work zone.

The road will be open on holidays.

The entire project is expected to be completed in early 2020.

