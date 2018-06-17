Traffic alerts for the week of June 18

On the week of June 18, keep a watch out for these traffic alerts in the West Texas area.

In Reeves County, crews will be working on southbound FM 516 from June 20 to 22 between mile markers 351 and 352. Expect lane closures.

In Winkler and Loving Counties, a crew will be spraying herbicide in both directions near SH 302 from June 20 to 21 between mile marker 184 to 250. Please, slowdown in this area and pass carefully.

As always, please obey flaggers, warning signs and pilot cars. Delays are expected.

