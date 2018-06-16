Midland Humane Coalition hosts Hot Dog Run

Police in Moscow say eight people have been injured when a taxi into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square.
Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
The Midland Humane Coalition hosted its 4th annual Hot Dog Run on June 16.
The Texas Historical Commission will recognize Ector High School as a significant part of Texas history Saturday morning.
