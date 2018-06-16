Midland Humane Coalition hosts Hot Dog Run

The Midland Humane Coalition hosted its 4th annual Hot Dog Run on June 16.

The event featured a 5K and one-mile race, which spanned across Midland College's campus.

Organizers say more than 350 people signed up for the event, nearly twice the participants they had last year.

All funds raised from the event, including racer fees and sponsorships, totaled more than $20,000, according to organizers.

That money will go directly to the Midland Humane Coalition to help with their operational costs in finding homes for homeless animals across the Permian basin.

The event also featured a costume contest, free breakfast and local vendors.

Organizers said, with the success of this year's race, there will almost certainly be a 5th Hot Dog Run next year.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.