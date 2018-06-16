Happy Father's Day from NewsWest9 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Happy Father's Day from NewsWest9

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

In honor of Father's Day, we wanted to showcase some of the dedicated dads in West Texas. 

Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo. May all the dads receive a well deserved Happy Father's Day!

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone  Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump adviser says 'nobody likes' family separation policy

    Trump adviser says 'nobody likes' family separation policy

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-06-17 14:49:42 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:40:45 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    A White House adviser is distancing the Trump administration from responsibility for a jump in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents by authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    A White House adviser is distancing the Trump administration from responsibility for a jump in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents by authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:38:06 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:10:16 GMT
    (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

  • Arizona Republicans brush off talk about McCain Senate seat

    Arizona Republicans brush off talk about McCain Senate seat

    Saturday, June 16 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-06-16 15:59:04 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:30:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking on Capitol Hill in Washington. A possible U.S. Senate vacancy in Arizona would be temporarily fil...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking on Capitol Hill in Washington. A possible U.S. Senate vacancy in Arizona would be temporarily fil...

    Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.

    Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.

    •   
Powered by Frankly