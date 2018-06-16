Happy Father's Day from NewsWest9

A White House adviser is distancing the Trump administration from responsibility for a jump in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents by authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A White House adviser is distancing the Trump administration from responsibility for a jump in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents by authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.
Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.
In honor of Father's Day, we wanted to showcase some of the dedicated dads in West Texas.
In honor of Father's Day, we wanted to showcase some of the dedicated dads in West Texas.
The third project on the Hwy 285 construction in Reeves County is to begin the week of June 18.
The third project on the Hwy 285 construction in Reeves County is to begin the week of June 18.