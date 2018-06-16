Airline Garage Fest offers family friendly event in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Airline Garage Fest offers family friendly event in Midland

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Airline Mobile Home Park / Facebook) (Source: Airline Mobile Home Park / Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

There’s still time to check the Airline Garage Fest Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Airline Mobile Home Park, 7100 Airline Rd, Midland.

The event features a park -wide garage sale with food by Chickn4U, music, balloons and face painting.

In the afternoon, Chickn4U will be offer meals that include $5 sandwiches and $7 combo meals.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone  Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly