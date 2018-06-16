Airline Garage Fest offers family friendly event in Midland

There’s still time to check the Airline Garage Fest Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Airline Mobile Home Park, 7100 Airline Rd, Midland.
There’s still time to check the Airline Garage Fest Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Airline Mobile Home Park, 7100 Airline Rd, Midland.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
If you would like to help adoption pets in Midland, you can participate in the Midland Humane Coalition’s Adoption Blanket Project.
If you would like to help adoption pets in Midland, you can participate in the Midland Humane Coalition’s Adoption Blanket Project.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
Odessa Police arrested Michael Navarro, 27, for Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements “3rd Degree Felony” on Wednesday evening.
Odessa Police arrested Michael Navarro, 27, for Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements “3rd Degree Felony” on Wednesday evening.