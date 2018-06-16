Midland Humane Coalition encourages animal lovers to donate to Adoption Blanket Project

If you would like to help adoption pets in Midland, you can participate in the Midland Humane Coalition’s Adoption Blanket Project.

The project is looking for people who can sew, knit, crochet and make no sew blankets to donate to a newly adopted pet.

These blankets are given to the owners after they adopt to help comfort the pet during the transition into a new home.

You can either make a blanket or donate fabric at their Adoption Center. If you want to learn how to make these blankets, MHC offers instructions that you can access here.

MHC encourages all levels of experience to donate a blanket.

“Make your blankets with LOVE, not PERFECTION! Our pets are looking for warmth and comfort, not straight seams and perfect corners! All experience levels welcome.”

Once blankets are complete, you can drop them off at their Enhanced Adoption Center inside the Midland PetSmart.

