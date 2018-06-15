OPD arrest man for failing to register as a sex offender

Odessa Police arrested Michael Navarro, 27, for Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements “3rd Degree Felony” on Wednesday evening.

Initially, police were called to check the welfare of a 2-year-old female Tuesday, June 5.



Officers made contact with a 35-year-old female and her boyfriend, identified as Navarro.

Navarro had previously been convicted of indecency with a child and is required to register annually as a sex offender.

In February, Navarro reported to the OPD that he would be living in the 2100 block of West 3rd Street, however, his girlfriend stated Navarro had been living with her in the 600 block of Overton for approximately 5 months.

OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Navarro, who was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County jail.

