OPD arrest man for failing to register as a sex offender

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
Odessa Police arrested Michael Navarro, 27, for Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements “3rd Degree Felony” on Wednesday evening.
Odessa Police arrested Michael Navarro, 27, for Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements “3rd Degree Felony” on Wednesday evening.
The Midland Rockhounds are closing in on the first half of the season with five games left in their eight game home stand.
The Midland Rockhounds are closing in on the first half of the season with five games left in their eight game home stand.
Summer is here whether you want it or not and that means triple digits.
Summer is here whether you want it or not and that means triple digits.
A privately funded project to add turning and auxiliary lanes on FM 874 in Winkler County is about to begin.
A privately funded project to add turning and auxiliary lanes on FM 874 in Winkler County is about to begin.