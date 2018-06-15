Meet the Midland Rockhounds in 1 Minute: Nolan Blackwood

The Midland Rockhounds are closing in on the first half of the season with five games left in their eight game home stand. After the 'Hounds will head to San Antonio for a four game series before coming back home for the 2018 All Star Game being played in the Tall City.

We stopped by practice and caught up with a few of the players and asked them as many questions as they could answer in one minute. Watch the video above to meet relief pitcher Nolan Blackwood.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.