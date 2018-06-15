Terrell County ISD searching for new athletic director - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Terrell County ISD searching for new athletic director

SANDERSON, TX (KWES) -

Terrell County ISD tells us they are searching for a new athletic director after the resignation of current athletic director and head football coach, Joshua Culp. Culp stepped away from the job due to undisclosed family reasons.

Terrell County ISD officials expect to have both positions filled by the end of this month.

